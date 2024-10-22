Open Menu

China-Pak Strategic Partnership Signed To Advance CAR-T Therapy In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A strategic cooperation agreement was signed among Beijing Yuanxin Huibao Technology Co., Ltd., the Pakistan China business Association and Nanjing IASO Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., in Beijing last week, aiming to promote the accessibility of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) Therapy (herein referred as CAR-T Therapy) for adult patients suffering from multiple myeloma in Pakistan.

During the signing ceremony, Tahir Farooq, President of Pakistan China Business Association, noted that the partnership will not only introduce advanced CAR-T Therapy to Pakistani patients but also implement innovative payment models to alleviate financial burdens and enhance drug accessibility, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Eric Tian, head of overseas operations at IASO Biotechnology, shared insights on how this strategic alliance will leverage each partner's strengths to foster the development of innovative treatment solutions, ultimately providing more efficient CAR-T services for patients in Pakistan.

CAR-T Therapy is regarded as one of the most promising advancements in cell therapy, particularly for the treatment of hematological malignancies.

This collaboration will significantly improve the accessibility of CAR-T treatments, enabling more Pakistani patients to benefit from this cutting-edge therapy, added Peng Xuan, CEO of Yuanxin Huibao.

