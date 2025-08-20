China-Pakistan Cooperation Scores 12 Deals Worth 235 Million Yuan In Kashgar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) As man as twelve China-Pakistan cooperation projects, valued at RMB 235 million, were signed at the Pakistan-focused session of the 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair held in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.
Themed “Sharing Development Opportunities, Building CPEC Together,” the event focused on key sectors including trade, logistics, agriculture, tourism, new energy, and information technology. It provided a practical and efficient platform for cooperation, promoting the implementation and tangible results of an upgraded version of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor collaboration.
According to the organizer, Kashgar’s economic and trade exchanges with Pakistan have been increasingly close, with trade volume steadily rising. In the first half of this year, trade between Kashgar and Pakistan increased by 74% year-on-year. Over 200 Kashgar-based foreign trade companies have actively engaged the Pakistani market, while 56 Pakistani enterprises have established a presence in Kashgar, thriving in sectors such as international logistics, import-export trade, and jewelry processing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
Nadeem Alam, President of the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, said that CPEC has laid a solid foundation for bilateral exchanges, and he hoped that both sides can engage in practical cooperation in infrastructure investment, tourism, energy, and trade and investment process optimization, creating a dynamic and efficient platform for economic and trade exchanges.
The 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair kicked off on August 15, attracting participants from 40 countries and regions, including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Over the five-day event, 181 overseas enterprises and 1,120 domestic companies are showcasing a diverse array of products and promoting regional economic cooperation.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
More Stories From World
-
China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar16 minutes ago
-
Beijing Solution Expo will be unveiled at the 2025 CIFTIS16 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India's allegations of human rights abuses as 'fallacious'4 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for ending women's suffering, abuse in occupied Kashmir & Palestine7 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar17 hours ago
-
Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread starvation’ as Israeli restrictions continue: UN17 hours ago
-
Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ revealed to be 18-year-old male student18 hours ago
-
Parliamentarians HKH region emphasize to work together for climate resilience20 hours ago
-
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman23 hours ago
-
Go! Hometown of Confucius| Pakistani students explore the charm of Jining in the new era1 day ago
-
Voicing concern over South Sudan's crisis, Pakistan urges renewed dialogue & end to fighting1 day ago
-
British-Pakistani lawyers call IWT suspension a "water warfare"; vow to form legal task force1 day ago