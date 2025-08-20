Open Menu

At Least 76 Died In Afghanistan's Herat Road Accident 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:05 PM

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

A passenger bus, carrying Afghan nationals returning from Iran to Kabul, collided with a motorcycle and an oil tanker, sparked a massive fire leading to casualties in Guzara district

KABUL: At least 76 people were killed in a devastating traffic accident in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Provincial government spokesman Muhammad Yousuf Saeedi said that the crash occurred on Tuesday night in Guzara district near Herat city.

He said a passenger bus, carrying Afghan nationals returning from Iran to Kabul, collided with a motorcycle and an oil tanker, sparking a massive fire. “Seventy-six people died on the spot while three others sustained critical injuries,” Saeedi stated.

The police officials noted that most of the bodies were badly burned, making identification difficult.

State-run Bakhtar news Agency reported that the tragedy is among the deadliest road accidents Afghanistan has witnessed in recent years.

The UN migration agency said nearly 1.5 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since the beginning of this year, as both countries accelerate the repatriation of long-term Afghan refugees.

The road accidents are frequent in Afghanistan, largely due to poor infrastructure, reckless driving and weak enforcement of traffic laws.

In December last year, a similar collision involving buses, an oil tanker and a truck in central Afghanistan claimed at least 52 lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Afghanistan Kabul Fire Police United Nations Iran Poor Oil Road Died Traffic Herat December From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

12 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

19 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

37 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

43 minutes ago
 International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

1 hour ago
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World