China, Pakistan To Forge Strong Software Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The 21st China International Software Corporation Conference was successfully held in Chengdu, China. The Cooperation Negotiation on Standardization and Internationalization, a sub forum of the conference, highlighted the significance of the growing software partnership between China and Pakistan.
During the event, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Association, provided an insightful overview of Pakistan's software industry, highlighting the country's significant advancements in cybersecurity, AI, gaming, and animation. He also emphasized the attractive incentives available through the Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).
"Pakistani companies possess expertise in niche areas such as Fintech, Healthcare, E-commerce, and other solutions that are in high demand globally. Collaboration between China and Pakistan can extend beyond services to include joint ventures and co-development initiatives." Mr. Khan stated, he further highlighted the impact of Pakistani IT companies in African markets, particularly in sectors like FinTech and Gulf Tech. “Chinese companies seeking access to these markets can explore collaboration opportunities with their Pakistani counterparts, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
In turn, Pakistani companies can seek partnerships with Chinese counterparts to gain access to advanced technologies and research and development resources.
”
During the conference, the Pakistan Software Association released introductions and contact information of 38 Pakistani software companies, along with the products and services they can offer and their specific requirements.
An array of collaboration partner requirements from Pakistani companies was also unveiled, covering areas such as the internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology cooperation.
As an organizer of the forum, Chengdu Standardization Research Institute established the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization in collaboration with Punjab University, Pakistan, in 2020.
“In 2023, we have successfully held the China-Pakistan IT Product Market Access Training and Exchange Meeting and the China-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Matchmaking Meeting. Moving forward, the center will continue to serve as a platform for exchange and cooperation between China and Pakistan, facilitating the interoperability of standards and technologies between the two countries,” said representative of Chengdu Standardization Research Institute.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From World
-
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 20245 minutes ago
-
Struggles of family farms fuel German discontent5 minutes ago
-
New cargo route important driver for Pakistan-China trade: Ambassador Hashmi15 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS55 minutes ago
-
China says 'welcomes' Nauru decision to cut ties with Taiwan1 hour ago
-
One dead as French Indian Ocean island hit by major storm1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday2 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday2 hours ago
-
UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 20242 hours ago
-
Pacific nation Nauru cuts ties to Taiwan, switches to China2 hours ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Northern Chile -- GFZ2 hours ago