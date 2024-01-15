Open Menu

China, Pakistan To Forge Strong Software Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

China, Pakistan to forge strong software cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The 21st China International Software Corporation Conference was successfully held in Chengdu, China. The Cooperation Negotiation on Standardization and Internationalization, a sub forum of the conference, highlighted the significance of the growing software partnership between China and Pakistan.

During the event, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Association, provided an insightful overview of Pakistan's software industry, highlighting the country's significant advancements in cybersecurity, AI, gaming, and animation. He also emphasized the attractive incentives available through the Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).

"Pakistani companies possess expertise in niche areas such as Fintech, Healthcare, E-commerce, and other solutions that are in high demand globally. Collaboration between China and Pakistan can extend beyond services to include joint ventures and co-development initiatives." Mr. Khan stated, he further highlighted the impact of Pakistani IT companies in African markets, particularly in sectors like FinTech and Gulf Tech. “Chinese companies seeking access to these markets can explore collaboration opportunities with their Pakistani counterparts, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In turn, Pakistani companies can seek partnerships with Chinese counterparts to gain access to advanced technologies and research and development resources.

During the conference, the Pakistan Software Association released introductions and contact information of 38 Pakistani software companies, along with the products and services they can offer and their specific requirements.

An array of collaboration partner requirements from Pakistani companies was also unveiled, covering areas such as the internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology cooperation.

As an organizer of the forum, Chengdu Standardization Research Institute established the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization in collaboration with Punjab University, Pakistan, in 2020.

“In 2023, we have successfully held the China-Pakistan IT Product Market Access Training and Exchange Meeting and the China-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Matchmaking Meeting. Moving forward, the center will continue to serve as a platform for exchange and cooperation between China and Pakistan, facilitating the interoperability of standards and technologies between the two countries,” said representative of Chengdu Standardization Research Institute.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Exchange Punjab China Chengdu Enterprise Zohaib Khan 2020 Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

2 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

3 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

22 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From World