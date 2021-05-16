UrduPoint.com
China Proposes Ceasefire In Gaza, Condemns Violence Against Civilians - Wang Yi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday condemned violence in the Gaza Strip and proposed that Israel and Palestine should commit to a ceasefire.

"In light of the current tensions, China would like to propose the following: first, a ceasefire and stop to violence [are] the most pressing [tasks]," Wang Yi said in a UN Security Council meeting on the ongoing escalation.

"China strongly condemns violence against civilians and once again urges the parties of the conflict to immediately cease military actions and hostilities," the foreign minister added.

