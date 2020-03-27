China Registers 55 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 5 People Died - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) China has registered 54 new imported cases of COVID-19 and one case of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with five people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The whole number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China has reached 81,340. The death toll from the coronavirus in China stands now at 3,292.

All the five fatalities registered within the past 24 hours took place in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located. At the same time, no new cases have been registered in this province.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 531,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.