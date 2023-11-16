Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Blizzards

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for snowstorms on Thursday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern provinces.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday, snowstorms will lash parts of Jilin and Heilongjiang, the meteorological center said.

Some parts of these regions may experience heavy blizzards, which could lead to more than 16 centimeters of snow in some places, according to the center.

Local authorities in the affected regions have been advised to make preparations for snowstorms and frost damage.

Transportation, power and communications departments should conduct inspections of roads, railways and power lines, and carry out road clearing and de-icing work, the center said.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and employ anti-skid precautions for their vehicles.

China has a four-tier warning system for blizzards, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

