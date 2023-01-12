UrduPoint.com

China Strongly Condemns Bombing Outside Afghan Foreign Ministry

January 12, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Thursday strongly condemned bombing outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul and extended sympathies to the people whose family members were killed and those who were injured in the incident.

"We noted relevant reports. China firmly opposes all acts of violent terrorism. We strongly condemn this incident, mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the people whose family members were killed and those who were injured in the incident," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Responding to a question about safety of the Chinese nationals in Kabul, he said,"As far as we have learned, there have been no Chinese casualties in this terrorist attack" He hoped that Afghanistan would take resolute and effective measures to protect the safety of the people and institutions of China and all other countries in Afghanistan.

As per media reports, at least five persons were killed and about 40 others were wounded in a bombing outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday.

