China strongly condemns Kabul airport attack

China on Friday expressed shock and strongly condemned explosions near the Kabul airport which caused massive casualties

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :China on Friday expressed shock and strongly condemned explosions near the Kabul airport which caused massive casualties.

"China is shocked by the explosions near the Kabul airport which caused massive casualties. We also strongly condemn that," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that this incident showed that the security situation in Afghanistan remains complicated and severe.

"We hope relevant parties can take effective measures to ensure smooth transition of the situation there and ensure safety of the Afghan people and foreign nationals", he added.

He said that no casualties among Chinese nationals had been reported as of Friday afternoon.

"The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan verified and understands so far there are no reports of casualties for Chinese citizens," he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese embassy has strengthened contacts with Chinese nationals still living in Afghanistan. They maintain close communication and will provide necessary assistance and also tell them reinforce safety precautions and also ask them to protect safety of Chinese nationals.

Responding to a question, he said that the Chinese side condemns the terrorist attack and express deep sympathy to bereaved family and those injured.

While strongly opposing terrorism of all forms, he said that the Chinese side will work with the international community to cope with the terrorist threats and prevent Afghanistan to fall into hot bed of terrorism again.

"We noted that in past two decades some terrorist groups gathered and developed in the territory of Afghanistan posing severe threats to international and regional peace and security, especially the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) listed as terrorist group by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) posed direct and immediate threat to the safety of Chinese nation and the Chinese people.

He said that the Taliban has already stated clearly that they will not allow any force to use the Afghanistan territory to undermine China.

"We hope Taliban fulfil their commitment and make a clear break with all terrorist groups firmly crackdown on ETIM and remove obstacles and pave way for the regional safety, security and development.

According to media reports, two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the Kabul airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport, less than two weeks after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the ISIL, has claimed responsibility for the attack.