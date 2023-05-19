UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Plans For 6 African Leaders To Visit Moscow, Kiev To Promote Peace-UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

China Welcomes Plans for 6 African Leaders to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Promote Peace-UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) China welcomes plans for six African leaders to visit Russia and Ukraine soon to promote peace amid the ongoing conflict between the countries, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"We welcome the fact that six African leaders plan to visit Russia and Ukraine shortly to promote ceasefire and cessation of war," Geng said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin July

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

2 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

2 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

2 hours ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

2 hours ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

2 hours ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.