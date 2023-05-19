China Welcomes Plans for 6 African Leaders to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Promote Peace-UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) China welcomes plans for six African leaders to visit Russia and Ukraine soon to promote peace amid the ongoing conflict between the countries, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"We welcome the fact that six African leaders plan to visit Russia and Ukraine shortly to promote ceasefire and cessation of war," Geng said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.