China willing to work with Pakistan to enhance capability of tackling security challenges: Col Wu Qian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Chinese military is willing to work with Pakistani side to enhance capability of the two countries to tackle various security risks and challenges including terrorist attacks and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, Col. Wu Qian said on Thursday.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, true friends and good brothers through thick and thin and share weal and woe, he said during his monthly briefing while responding to a question asked by APP regarding participation of PLA tri-services contingent in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23.

The spokesperson remarked, "Chinese people often call Pakistan by our affectionate name for it's iron-clad brother".

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, our two militaries have maintained frequent and close high-level exchanges and achieved positive outcomes in areas including joint exercises and training professional exchanges, personnel training and equipment and technological cooperation, he added.

The Chinese military is willing to work with Pakistani side to continuously enhance our capability of tackling various security risks and challenges especially our ability to responding to terrorist attacks and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, he said.

During the Pakistan Day military parade, the 36-member PLA Guard of Honor escorted Chinese national flag while marching across the avenue and shouted "˜Long live Pakistan-China friendship" in urdu in response to the audience's warm applause.

