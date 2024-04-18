HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An operation report on China's 55 archaeological site parks for the year 2023 was released Thursday, showing robust growth in both the number of visitors and revenue.

The report was delivered by Li Li, vice president of the Chinese academy of Cultural Heritage, during a conference at the Lingjiatan relics site in Ma'anshan City in east China's Anhui Province.

According to the report, the annual cumulative income of the 55 parks in the country reached approximately 4.48 billion Yuan (about 630.8 million U.S. Dollars) in 2023, an increase of 1.18 billion yuan, of which ticket income increased by about five times.

The total number of tourists exceeded 67 million, an increase of 135 percent, according to the report. The consumption demand for cultural products and archaeological research tours has increased significantly, and the number of participants in academic and social activities has reached a new high, it showed.

The national archaeological site parks have emerged as crucial hubs for the protection, promotion and utilization of cultural heritage, said Xin Lujiang, deputy director of the archaeology department of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.