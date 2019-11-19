UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's E-sports Sector On Fast Track To All Around Development

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

China's e-sports sector on fast track to all around development

China has become the world's most influential e-sports market with the greatest potential amid policy support, a report from Economic Daily said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :China has become the world's most influential e-sports market with the greatest potential amid policy support, a report from Economic Daily said Monday.

For the first half of this year, China's e-sports sector saw its sales revenue reach 51.32 billion Yuan (around 7.3 billion U.S. Dollars) with more than 440,000 practitioners in the industry, according to report.

The country boasts over 5,000 operating e-sports teams and an e-sports market size valued at more than 100 billion yuan, according to the report.

After years of development, China's e-sports industry has formed a complete industrial chain from game licensing to content production and dissemination, driving all-around development involving related industries such as contest operation, educational training and proprietary equipment R&D, the report said.

Seeing the potential in the e-sports sector, local departments have rolled out policies to support its development.

Shanghai has offered fiscal, venue and talent support to build the economic hub into an "e-sports capital," while Hainan, an island province in south China, set up a 1 billion yuan fund to establish an international e-sports port.

The booming e-sports market has created a massive talent gap at 500,000 to 1 million at home, according to an industry prediction.

China has officially included e-sports into college majors and added e-sports specialists to the occupation dictionary.

However, compared with European and American countries, China's e-sports industry is still in the Primary stage and faces various problems, the report said, citing industry insiders.

More efforts should be made to ramp up management and support, especially on industry organization, contest systems and rules, it added.

Related Topics

World China Hub Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

44 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

56 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan traditionally enjoys friendly relations w ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Calls Hong Kong Court's Ruling Against Mas ..

5 minutes ago

Bodies of 25 People Found in Mexico's Jalisco - Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.