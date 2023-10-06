Open Menu

China's Express Delivery Sector Reports Rapid Expansion In First Eight Months

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's express delivery sector reports rapid expansion in first eight months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) China's courier sector logged double-digit growth in terms of business volume and revenue during the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

The sector raked in a total revenue of 748.81 billion Yuan (about 104.29 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 10.

7 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

Companies in the sector handled 81.46 billion parcels in the same period, surging 15.9 percent over one year earlier.

In August alone, China's courier sector delivered 11.16 billion parcels, with its business revenue up 12.3 percent year on year to 99.28 billion yuan, the data also revealed.

