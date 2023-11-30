WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) China's central Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

Hubei is home to four UNESCO World natural and cultural heritage sites and thousands of tourist attractions, as tourism plays an important role in the provincial development, Chinese Vice Consul-General in Auckland Wang Junchao told the promotion show held in Auckland.

Wang cited Wudang Mountain, Yellow Crane Tower, the birthplace of great patriotic poet Qu Yuan who had a deep influence on the Chinese literary circle, as some of Hubei's "shining cards".

Hubei is also the birthplace of Taiji. With the spread of Chinese martial arts, Taiji culture becomes well known to the world, Wang said.

Tourism exchange and cooperation is an important part of people-to-people exchanges and China-New Zealand Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 600,000 mutual visits between China and New Zealand every year, driving the growth of economy and trade, aviation connectivity, infrastructure construction, culture and education, Wang added.