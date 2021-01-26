China's Jilin Province on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Jilin Province on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the new confirmed cases were reported in Tonghua City and the patients were previously reported as asymptomatic infections.

The 15 new asymptomatic infections were also reported in Tonghua. All the above cases are in designated medical institutions for treatment and observation.

As of Monday, a total of 280 confirmed cases had been reported in the province in the latest round of infection since mid-January.