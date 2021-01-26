UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Jilin Reports 7 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

China's Jilin reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's Jilin Province on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Jilin Province on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the new confirmed cases were reported in Tonghua City and the patients were previously reported as asymptomatic infections.

The 15 new asymptomatic infections were also reported in Tonghua. All the above cases are in designated medical institutions for treatment and observation.

As of Monday, a total of 280 confirmed cases had been reported in the province in the latest round of infection since mid-January.

Related Topics

Tonghua Jilin All

Recent Stories

Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red ..

23 minutes ago

Online survey launched to inquire expats' issues: ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas Sentenced ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 20,000 Maldivians register for COVID-19 vac ..

2 minutes ago

Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disreg ..

2 minutes ago

Craftsman brings traditional sculptures to life

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.