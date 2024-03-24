Open Menu

China's Natural Gas Output Rises In January-February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China's natural gas output rises in January-February

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) China's natural gas output registered rapid growth in the first two months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The country produced 41.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-February period, up 5.

9 percent from a year earlier.

China's natural gas imports posted fast growth during the period, NBS data showed.

A total of 22.1 million tonnes of natural gas was imported in the first two months, up 23.6 percent year on year, according to the bureau.

Related Topics

China Gas National University From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World