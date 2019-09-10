UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New Ambassador To Russia Expects Bilateral Ties To Grow Much Stronger

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

China's New Ambassador to Russia Expects Bilateral Ties to Grow Much Stronger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Relations between Russia and China are expected to become stronger and deeper, China's new Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik, stressing that he will do everything to implement bilateral agreements reached by the two heads of state.

"As I take up the post of Ambassador, I deeply feel the honored mission and the heavy responsibility. Myself and the staff of the Chinese Embassy in Russia will unite and cooperate with our Russian friends, in order to implement with all our might, the important consensuses reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as to continue the constant deepening and development of Chinese-Russian relations of all-encompassing strategic cooperation and partnership in the new era," Hanhui said.

He pointed out that over the past six years, the Chinese leader had visited Russia eight times, and held 30 meetings with Putin. This June the heads of the two states announced that Chinese-Russian relations were entering a new era.

"In the course of 70 years, relations between the two states have been growing stronger every day," China's new ambassador stressed.

Hanhui added that he believed the Chinese-Russian ties would become even stronger after having entered the new era. 

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin June Post All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

11 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.