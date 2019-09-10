MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Relations between Russia and China are expected to become stronger and deeper, China's new Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik, stressing that he will do everything to implement bilateral agreements reached by the two heads of state.

"As I take up the post of Ambassador, I deeply feel the honored mission and the heavy responsibility. Myself and the staff of the Chinese Embassy in Russia will unite and cooperate with our Russian friends, in order to implement with all our might, the important consensuses reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as to continue the constant deepening and development of Chinese-Russian relations of all-encompassing strategic cooperation and partnership in the new era," Hanhui said.

He pointed out that over the past six years, the Chinese leader had visited Russia eight times, and held 30 meetings with Putin. This June the heads of the two states announced that Chinese-Russian relations were entering a new era.

"In the course of 70 years, relations between the two states have been growing stronger every day," China's new ambassador stressed.

Hanhui added that he believed the Chinese-Russian ties would become even stronger after having entered the new era.