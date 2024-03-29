Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 1.6 basis points to 1.718 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate gained 1.9 basis points to 1.967 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.

14 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.268 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

