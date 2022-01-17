The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 9.6 basis points to 2.113 percent Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 9.6 basis points to 2.113 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate went down 3 basis points to 2.183 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.1 basis points to 2.

428 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.7 basis points to 2.711 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.