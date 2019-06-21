BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The North Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for stronger cooperation between the two.

Xi, who traveled to Pyongyang this week, said he was ready to maintain a close contact with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and boost their strategic partnership.

China wants to work together with its ally in education, healthcare, sports, media and other spheres, the Chinese president said, according to the Korean ministry.

Xi's historic visit on Thursday was the first time a Chinese leader has come to North Korea in 14 years. Xi last traveled to the country as prime minister in 2008.