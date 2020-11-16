Chinese Authorities Find Coronavirus in Imported Frozen Pork - Reports

Health authorities of the Chinese city of Xi'an, located in the northwestern Shaanxi province, found the coronavirus in a package of imported frozen pork, media in China have reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Health authorities of the Chinese city of Xi'an, located in the northwestern Shaanxi province, found the coronavirus in a package of imported frozen pork, media in China have reported.

According to the Xinhua news agency, citing the Xi'an epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the virus was detected in one of the samples during a routine inspection.

The sample was sealed and prevented from entering the market, while the facility where the inspection had been carried out was disinfected, the authorities were cited as saying.

All 18 individuals in Xi'an who had contact with the contaminated pork reportedly underwent COVID-19 tests and tested negative.