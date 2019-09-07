Chinese company dispatches 'Lightning Cooler' for National Grid Project, Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company has shipped 30 ton of 'DC 660KV Zinc Oxide Lightning Cooler' to Pakistan for National Grid Project from Shen Fu new area under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Wang Youxue, member of the Party Work Committee of the Shen Fu New District of China's Liaoning Province and deputy director of the Management Committee who attended the event told China Daily news that the Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company participated in project as it was one of the key cooperation projects of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the DC transmission project was also the first landing project for Pakistan to open to foreign investment in the field of power transmission and transformation.

The total investment of the project is US$ 1.658 billion Dollars and will be officially put into operation in 2021.

Based on the technical advantages of its own UHV products for many years, Shen Fu New District Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company successfully won the bid for the AC and DC pillar insulators and metal zinc oxide surge arresters of the project, with a total contract value of more than 57 million Yuan.

Shen Fu New District has been paying attention to and supporting the transformation and upgrading of traditional enterprises in the new district.

In 2018, it actively strived for the National Development and Reform Commission and the Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

The production project was successfully supported by the new kinetic energy cultivation fund within the central budget, which effectively promoted enterprise intelligence upgrade and product development.

Wang Youxue pointed out at the ceremony that the "One Belt and One Road" national power grid project Pakistan was collected from Hong Kong, fully demonstrating that Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company actively responded to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, and went abroad.

The enterprising spirit of struggle marked a significant progress in the "One Belt, One Road" national grid project of Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Company.

Next, Shen Fu New District will serve the enterprise and help the rapid development of the enterprise. At the same time, it hopes that the Company will forge ahead, boldly innovate, accelerate the transformation and upgrading, and make greater contributions to the realization of high quality development in Shen Fu New District.