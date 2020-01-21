Chinese Court Sentences Former Interpol Chief to 13.5 Years in Prison for Corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A Chinese court sentenced on Tuesday the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, to 13 years and six months in prison on corruption charges, the court verdict said.

The former head of Interpol, who was also previously China's Deputy Minister of Public Security, pleaded guilty during a court hearing on June 20, 2019 to receiving bribes, the total amount of which amounted to about $2 million.

"On January 21, 2020, [China's] former Deputy Minister of Public Security [Meng HongweI] was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for bribery," the court said.

The court also fined the ex-official 2 million Yuan ($289,900).