Chinese Cultural Center In Kuwait Holds Traditional Chinese Medicine Promotion Event

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chinese cultural center in Kuwait holds traditional Chinese medicine promotion event

KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chinese Cultural Center in Kuwait held a traditional Chinese medicine and treatment event on Monday in Hawalli Governorate, attracting nearly 100 people from all walks of life in Kuwait.

Four experts from the 15th batch of China (Jilin) medical team to Kuwait elaborated on simple traditional Chinese medicine coping methods for facial paralysis, insomnia, common pediatric diseases, and cervical spondylosis at the event.

The guests learned simple traditional Chinese medicine massage and health preservation methods on-site, experienced traditional Chinese medicine therapy and consulted medical team members about their own illnesses for free.

Redha Al Naqi, a Kuwaiti participant, said, "I have personally experienced the practical effects of traditional Chinese medicine treatment, which is also one of the reasons why I like Chinese culture. I hope that more and more Kuwaitis will also understand traditional Chinese medicine, because traditional Chinese medicine can indeed help them."

