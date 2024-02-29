Open Menu

Chinese Culture Day Celebrated In Australian Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Chinese Culture Day held here in the Australian capital has made people feel the ancient charm and vitality of Chinese culture, promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation between Australia and China.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian made a statement while delivering a speech at the Chinese New Year Reception on the Chinese Culture Day.

The Chinese New Year has increasingly become an international festival in Australia, with the deepening of humanistic exchanges between the two sides, Xiao said, hoping that the Chinese Culture Day could facilitate the friendship between the two peoples.

Participants from the Australian side, including Marisa Paterson and Peter Cain, both members of the Legislative Assembly for the Australian Capital Territory, during their speech, said that Australia and China have a long history of people-to-people exchanges, and the two sides have carried out in-depth mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and international student exchanges. This multi-layered partnership is unique and deserves to be celebrated by both parties.

