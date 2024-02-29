Chinese Culture Day Celebrated In Australian Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Chinese Culture Day held here in the Australian capital has made people feel the ancient charm and vitality of Chinese culture, promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation between Australia and China.
Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian made a statement while delivering a speech at the Chinese New Year Reception on the Chinese Culture Day.
The Chinese New Year has increasingly become an international festival in Australia, with the deepening of humanistic exchanges between the two sides, Xiao said, hoping that the Chinese Culture Day could facilitate the friendship between the two peoples.
Participants from the Australian side, including Marisa Paterson and Peter Cain, both members of the Legislative Assembly for the Australian Capital Territory, during their speech, said that Australia and China have a long history of people-to-people exchanges, and the two sides have carried out in-depth mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and international student exchanges. This multi-layered partnership is unique and deserves to be celebrated by both parties.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From World
-
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks9 minutes ago
-
Indonesia warns of heavy rains in capital for next 8 days19 minutes ago
-
Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam trade fair kicks off in Laos19 minutes ago
-
Leap year glitch disrupts Japan's driver license issuance19 minutes ago
-
Swiss to vote on retirement age, pensions19 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Thursday19 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's plan to build metro line in capital advances with consultant tender19 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen teams up with Chinese EV maker Xpeng to develop intelligent connected vehicles19 minutes ago
-
China's manned lunar exploration program in smooth progress: CMSA29 minutes ago
-
China to further enhance NEV charging facilities29 minutes ago
-
Solar PV seminar titled retrospect, prospect held in Beijing39 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei ends lower59 minutes ago