Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian holds senior foreign ministry post

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) ,:Zhao Lijian, one of China's most active and outspoken diplomats and former deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has been made the deputy director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's information department.

Recently updated records on the Chinese foreign ministry's website indicate that Zhao Lijian, who left his position as deputy chief of mission in Islamabad earlier this month, now serves as deputy director general of the ministry's information department.

One of the first Chinese diplomats to open an official account on Twitter, Zhao has used the platform prolifically during his four-year tenure at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan.

In his new role, Zhao serves directly beneath the department's newly appointed director general, Hua Chunying, and alongside fellow deputies Geng Shuang and Yu Dunhai.

Both Hua and Geng regularly host ministry press conferences for domestic and international reporters.