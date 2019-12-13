UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tells US To 'Calm Down,' Return To Policy Of Mutual Respect

Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:01 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States to end its confrontational foreign policy with respect to China and restore bilateral relations to the "right path" of mutual respect

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States to end its confrontational foreign policy with respect to China and restore bilateral relations to the "right path" of mutual respect.

"We urge the United States to calm down as soon as possible, to establish a rational view on China and the world, and build relations with the Chinese side based on non-confrontation, mutual respect and mutual benefit," Wang said at an annual symposium on Chinese foreign policy in Beijing.

He emphasized that the US had seriously undermined the hard-won mutual trust between the countries by taking action against Beijing not only in the trade dimension, but also over Hong Kong and the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

"The American policy toward China needs to be returned to the right path as soon as possible, China's legal rights must be respected," Wang said.

The comments came hours after media in Washington reported that US and Chinese negotiators had agreed "in principle" on the terms of the phase-one trade deal, in the first step toward resolving their ongoing trade war, which they have been engaged in for over a year.

