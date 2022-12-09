Chinese Foreign Ministry Says US Has No Right to Act as 'World Policeman'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States has no right to act as a "world policeman," using human rights as a pretest to meddle in domestic affairs of other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday amid reports about new sanction coming up.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the US was planning to announce new sanctions against China, as well as Russia, over alleged human rights violations and illegal fishing.

"China strongly opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. The US is in no position to impose unwarranted sanctions on other countries or act as a 'world policeman.' China will act resolutely to safeguard its lawful rights and interests,' Mao said at a briefing.

China is a responsible fishing country and has always cooperated with other members of the international community in the fight against illegal fishing, the diplomat added.