Chinese Officials Mourn Compatriots Killed In Dasu Terror Attack
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The members of a Chinese cross-departmental joint working group and Chinese diplomats in Pakistan have mourned the five Chinese nationals killed in a terrorist attack in Dasu area.
Five Chinese and one Pakistani national were killed in an attack on the way to the Dasu Hydropower Project in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Laying flowers beside their portraits, head of the joint working group Bai Tian and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong led the personnel to stand in silence and bow three times, CGTN reported on Saturday.
Ma Mingwei, head of a working group from Energy China and China Gezhouba Group Corporation, said that the five deceased compatriots were excellent representatives of the company's overseas projects and witnesses of China-Pakistan friendship.
Bai, who is also chief of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Jiang conveyed the care and solicitude of the Chinese government to the company's workers, encouraging them to work together to overcome the difficulties.
APP/asg
