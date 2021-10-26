UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Urges Expedited Negotiations Of The COC

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:54 PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday said that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries should expedite the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) negotiations and strive for its early conclusion

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday said that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries should expedite the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) negotiations and strive for its early conclusion.

Li made the remarks when attending the 24th China-ASEAN Summit. He said that peace in the South China Sea serves the common interest of China and ASEAN countries. Regional development is the shared aspiration of the two sides, and regional tranquility requires joint efforts.

Li noted that, over the past year, China and ASEAN have substantively resumed negotiations of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text and made positive progress, despite the impact of COVID-19.

"Next year is the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). China wishes to work with ASEAN countries to mark the occasion with commemorative activities," said Li.

He added the two sides should use it as an opportunity to expand practical maritime cooperation, expedite COC negotiations, and strive for its early conclusion to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and collaboration.

