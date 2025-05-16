Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Calls For High-level Sci-tech Self-reliance To Boost High-quality Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Chinese vice premier calls for high-level sci-tech self-reliance to boost high-quality development

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed the importance of accelerating China's high-level self-reliance in science and technology, of building a modern industrial system, and of fostering strong momentum for high-quality development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province which began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.

During visits to three sci-tech enterprises, he emphasized the central role of enterprises in sci-tech innovation, and urged efforts to direct innovation resources toward businesses to assist them in overcoming challenges.

He stressed the need to deepen the integration of scientific and industrial innovation, expand the high-quality supply of technology, enhance industrial and supply chain stability and security, and accelerate the high-end, intelligent and green transformation of industries.

At the Huazhong University of Science and Technology and the Hubei Jiufengshan Laboratory, Ding examined the higher education innovation system and scientific journal development. He highlighted the need to strengthen links between basic research, technological development and practical application, as well as the importance of tackling key common technological bottlenecks and enhancing the translation of scientific achievements into practical applications.

While inspecting the Gezhouba Dam, he stressed that the restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River must remain a top priority. He called for continued efforts to strengthen wastewater and solid waste management, promote green upgrades of shipping equipment, and reduce pollutant emissions at their source to safeguard the river's water quality.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

12 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

12 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

12 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

12 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

12 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

12 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World