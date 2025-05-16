Chinese vice premier calls for high-level sci-tech self-reliance to boost high-quality development

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed the importance of accelerating China's high-level self-reliance in science and technology, of building a modern industrial system, and of fostering strong momentum for high-quality development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province which began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.

During visits to three sci-tech enterprises, he emphasized the central role of enterprises in sci-tech innovation, and urged efforts to direct innovation resources toward businesses to assist them in overcoming challenges.

He stressed the need to deepen the integration of scientific and industrial innovation, expand the high-quality supply of technology, enhance industrial and supply chain stability and security, and accelerate the high-end, intelligent and green transformation of industries.

At the Huazhong University of Science and Technology and the Hubei Jiufengshan Laboratory, Ding examined the higher education innovation system and scientific journal development. He highlighted the need to strengthen links between basic research, technological development and practical application, as well as the importance of tackling key common technological bottlenecks and enhancing the translation of scientific achievements into practical applications.

While inspecting the Gezhouba Dam, he stressed that the restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River must remain a top priority. He called for continued efforts to strengthen wastewater and solid waste management, promote green upgrades of shipping equipment, and reduce pollutant emissions at their source to safeguard the river's water quality.