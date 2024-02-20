Chinese Water-saving Facilities Shipped To Pakistan For Smart Farm Project
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The first batch of equipment for the Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project participated by Chinese water-saving industry leader, Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group, has been packed and delivered.
The batch of intelligent water and fertilizer integrated irrigation equipment covering a farmland area of 2,000 hectares will be used for the planting and irrigation of wheat, cotton, tomatoes, corn and other crops, providing vital technical support for the construction of smart farms in Pakistan.
On July 7, 2023, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan launched the LIMS (Land Information and Management System) initiative, which aims to promote modern agricultural development, improve agricultural productivity and meet the food needs of Pakistan’s growing population through the application of advanced technology and modern irrigation system, among which the Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project as a response to and support for this initiative.
“Agriculture is Pakistan's pillar industry. The world’s most advanced technology will help us increase production.
It can not only be as self-use, but will also be of great help to our food exports in the future. At the same time, Dayu Group has also made considerable achievements in flood prevention, disaster early warning, rural sewage treatment, and so on.
We hope to cooperate closely with Dayu in multiple dimensions,” said Ghulam Qadir, Pakistan's Commercial Counselor in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.
Cui Jing, senior vice president of Dayu Group, echoed that Pakistani partners are very interested in Dayu’s rural sewage treatment project in Tianjin and farmer drinking water safety project in Ningxia. “If this cooperation is successful, these two types of projects will also be introduced to Pakistan. Beyond doubt, our prospects for future cooperation are very broad.”
Pakistan suffers from chronic water shortages. In addition to residential water, the country devotes almost three-quarters of its water supply to cultivating its water-intensive crops: approximately 23 percent for wheat, 21 percent for rice, 19 percent for sugar cane, and 14 percent for cotton especially, which supports Pakistan’s pillar textile industry, requires a large amount of water to maintain its long growth cycle as a water-loving crop, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
In the meantime, northern metropolis Tianjin is a resource-based water-scarce city, where has focused on promoting green manufacturing and forming a water-saving model for the entire industry chain from water sources to processes to products in past few years.
This bilateral cooperation focuses on long-term development to gradually transfer the mature management experience of “tridimensional water management” of agricultural water conservation, safe drinking water for farmers, and rural sewage treatment to Belt and Road partners including Pakistan.
APP/asg/
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote16 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fights Russian surge on revolution anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby37 minutes ago
-
Pretoria says Israel 'apartheid' against Palestinians worse than in S.Africa47 minutes ago
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid2 hours ago
-
Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans2 hours ago
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’2 hours ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan2 hours ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting2 hours ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason2 hours ago