Open Menu

China's Online Literature Users Exceed 500 Million

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China's online literature users exceed 500 million

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The number of China's online literature users has surpassed 500 million as of 2023, according to a report released by the China Writers Association in Shanghai on Sunday.

The 2023 blue book of China's online literature revealed that more than 30 million literary works had been published online by the end of last year, with about 2 million newly published in 2023.

The report highlighted the fruitful results achieved in online literary works of realistic, historical, and science fiction genres.

The total revenue of the country's 50 major online literature platforms reached 34 billion Yuan (about 4.

78 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023.

Data from these platforms also indicated that the number of newly registered authors increased by 10 percent year on year to nearly 2.5 million last year.

In addition, online Chinese literature made a significant impact on the international stage.

The overseas market for Chinese internet literature surpassed 4 billion yuan in 2023, attracting nearly 200 million active users from various countries and regions.

Related Topics

Internet China Shanghai Sunday Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World