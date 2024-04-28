China's Online Literature Users Exceed 500 Million
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The number of China's online literature users has surpassed 500 million as of 2023, according to a report released by the China Writers Association in Shanghai on Sunday.
The 2023 blue book of China's online literature revealed that more than 30 million literary works had been published online by the end of last year, with about 2 million newly published in 2023.
The report highlighted the fruitful results achieved in online literary works of realistic, historical, and science fiction genres.
The total revenue of the country's 50 major online literature platforms reached 34 billion Yuan (about 4.
78 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023.
Data from these platforms also indicated that the number of newly registered authors increased by 10 percent year on year to nearly 2.5 million last year.
In addition, online Chinese literature made a significant impact on the international stage.
The overseas market for Chinese internet literature surpassed 4 billion yuan in 2023, attracting nearly 200 million active users from various countries and regions.
