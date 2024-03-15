Open Menu

ChiNext Index Closes Higher Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.06 percent to close at 1,884.09 points Friday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

