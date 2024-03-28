Open Menu

ChiNext Index Closes Higher Thursday

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.95 percent to close at 1,806.9 points Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

