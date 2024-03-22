ChiNext Index closes lower Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.47 percent to close at 1,869.17 points Friday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.