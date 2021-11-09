CIA Chief Visited Moscow to Discuss Range of Topics, Including Cybersecurity - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) CIA Director William Burns traveled to Moscow last week to discuss a range of issues, including cybersecurity, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber, Anne Neuberger, said on Tuesday.

"Director Burns went to discuss a range of topics, including cybersecurity, and within the context of our ongoing discussions with Russia about the need for Russia to address malicious ransomware activity coming from within its borders," Neuberger said during a virtual press briefing.