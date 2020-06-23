UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Files Complaint Against Paraguay President Over Lockdown Violation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:00 AM

Civil Society Files Complaint Against Paraguay President Over Lockdown Violation - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Civil society representatives lodged a civil complaint with the Paraguayan Prosecutor General's Office over quarantine violation against President Mario Abdo Benitez and Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, the Ultima Hora newspaper reported.

It cited attorney Ester Roa as saying on Monday morning that the complaint had been filed for alleged actions related to violation of the lockdown measures imposed due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The complaint is based on publications and photographs in various media, where the president and the minister participate in a number of official events, without observing epidemiological measures.

Paraguay has recorded 1,392 cases of COVID-19, with 903 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Related Topics

Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

5 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

5 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

4 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

4 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

4 hours ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.