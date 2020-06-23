Civil Society Files Complaint Against Paraguay President Over Lockdown Violation - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Civil society representatives lodged a civil complaint with the Paraguayan Prosecutor General's Office over quarantine violation against President Mario Abdo Benitez and Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, the Ultima Hora newspaper reported.

It cited attorney Ester Roa as saying on Monday morning that the complaint had been filed for alleged actions related to violation of the lockdown measures imposed due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The complaint is based on publications and photographs in various media, where the president and the minister participate in a number of official events, without observing epidemiological measures.

Paraguay has recorded 1,392 cases of COVID-19, with 903 recoveries and 13 deaths.