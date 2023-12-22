Open Menu

Clashes Over Fuel Supply After Guinea Depot Blaze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Clashes over fuel supply after Guinea depot blaze

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Clashes broke out between youths and security forces in Guinea's capital Conakry on Thursday, as protesters demanded the return of petrol at service stations whose supplies were suspended after a deadly explosion at the country's main fuel depot.

Sporadic clashes broke out in the afternoon between groups of youths throwing stones and the security forces who retaliated by firing tear gas, an AFP journalist observed.

Hundreds of protesters, most of them hooded or masked, set up road blocks at several points leading into the centre of the capital, overturned dustbins and burned tyres.

Many make a living running motorbike taxis and are calling for the reopening of service stations for all types of fuel.

Eighteen people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the powerful explosion and fire early on Monday at the state oil company's main depot in the Kaloum district of Conakry, near the port.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the ruling junta who seized power after a 2021 coup, has announced three days of national mourning, from Thursday.

The incident damaged buildings, blowing out windows, forcing residents to flee and bringing life in the centre to a standstill.

Service stations were temporarily closed across the country.

The government has announced the resumption of supplies of diesel fuel but the distribution of petrol remains suspended.

"You can't sell diesel and deprive us of petrol. Most Guineans only use petrol," the protesters shouted.

"We want to work so that we can eat and feed our families, just like the authorities. We don't have anywhere to get money from," one of them told AFP.

"We just want the government to fulfil its obligations. If they don't, they should get out."

Traffic was blocked for a while before security forces intervened.

Taxi drivers had to turn around to avoid the protesters' ire.

"We can't continue to move in these conditions. I'm going to park my vehicle (run on diesel) to avoid problems," one driver, Diao Balde, told AFP.

Rights groups have complained about restrictions imposed against some privately owned media and social media during the crisis.

"Violations of the right to freedom of expression are now permanent, in addition to those of the right to peaceful assembly," said Samira Daoud, director of Amnesty International's office for West and Central Africa, quoted in a press release from the NGO.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Injured Firing Fire Petrol Social Media Amnesty International Company Driver Oil Road Vehicle Traffic Conakry Guinea Money Gas Media All From Government

Recent Stories

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

2 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

2 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

2 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

2 hours ago
Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

2 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

2 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

3 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

3 hours ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

3 hours ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

3 hours ago

More Stories From World