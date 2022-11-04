UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Hurl Pea Soup At Van Gogh In Rome

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rome

A group of activists on Friday threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece in a protest they warned will continue until more attention was paid to climate change

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A group of activists on Friday threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece in a protest they warned will continue until more attention was paid to climate change.

"The Sower", an 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and undamaged, according to news reports.

Climate activists from Last Generation said the attack carried out by four individuals was "a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism".

"Non-violent direct actions will continue until citizens get answers from their government on the demands to stop gas and coal and to invest in at least 20 GW of renewables," they said in a statement.

A series of attacks -- using soup, cake or mashed potatoes -- by Last Generation and others have targeted major paintings in prestigious museums by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, Vermeer and Van Gogh.

In October, the group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery. That painting, also protected by glass, was undamaged.

"Everything that we would have the right to see in our present and our future is being obscured by a real and imminent catastrophe, just as this pea puree has covered the work in the fields..." Last Generation said in its statement Friday.

Italy's culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, condemned the protest, calling it an "ignoble act that must be strongly condemned".

"Culture, which is the basis of our identity, should be defended and protected, certainly not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest," Sangiuliano said in a statement.

"The Sower" is on show at Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte, part of an exhibition of 50 paintings by the Dutch master on loan from the Kroller Muller museum in Otterlo.

The exhibit organisers, Arthemisia, did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Loan Protest Oil London Rome Van October Gas From Government

Recent Stories

G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

2 minutes ago
 US, Canada Impose Sanctions on Haiti Politicians J ..

US, Canada Impose Sanctions on Haiti Politicians Joseph Lamber, Youri Latortue - ..

2 minutes ago
 Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Track to Replace Pelosi as ..

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Track to Replace Pelosi as US House Democratic Leader - ..

6 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnator ..

Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnatory resolution

6 minutes ago
 Manzoor scores 32nd century

Manzoor scores 32nd century

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.