Cold Air, Gales To Drop Temperatures In China

Published November 10, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Frequent cold air movements will affect many parts of China, and bring gales and temperature drops over next 10 days.

CGTN on Friday quoted a forecast of the National Meteorological Center (NMC) that due to cold air's impact, some regions expect temperature drops of more than 12 degrees Celsius.

Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces in northeast China, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan provinces in central China, Guizhou Province in southwest China and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China, would see particularly sharp temperature drops, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, sharp temperature drops are expected from Friday to Monday in China's southern regions.

The forecast said Heilongjiang, Jilin, and parts of Xinjiang would still experience heavy snows and snowstorms in some areas on Friday.

The NMC advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

