Colombia to Propose More Sanctions on Venezuela at Next Lima Group Meeting - Top Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Colombia will propose additional sanctions against Venezuela at an upcoming meeting of the Lima Group in Argentina , Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Tuesday.

"We believe in sanctions, focused sanctions, sanctions on the regime.

We are going to propose more sanctions in the coming Lima Group meeting that will take place on July 24. And speaking about sanctions, the Lima Group matters," Trujillo said during an event hosted by the Altantic Council in Washington.