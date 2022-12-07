Colorado Nightclub Shooting Suspect Charged With 305 Crimes, Including Murder - Reports

The 22-year old suspect accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a lesbian-gay-bisexual-transexual (LGBT) nightclub in the US state of Colorado has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder and crimes of bias, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The 22-year old suspect accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a lesbian-gay-bisexual-transexual (LGBT) nightclub in the US state of Colorado has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder and crimes of bias, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is being charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and crimes of bias after allegedly killing five people and wounding 19 others in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month, the report said, citing the prosecutors in a court hearing on the case.

Aldrich, who identifies as "non-binary" and uses the pronouns "they" and "them," was apprehended by the authorities after reportedly being subdued by people present during the shooting, the report said.

Aldrich has yet to enter a plea in the case, the report added.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for late February, according to the report. Charges could be amended during later court appearances as more victims are identified, according to the report.