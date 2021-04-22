UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colorado Shooting Suspect Faces New Charges On Large-Capacity Magazines- District Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Colorado Shooting Suspect Faces New Charges on Large-Capacity Magazines- District Attorney

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alisa, suspected of killing ten people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado last month, is facing additional felony charges for using high-capacity magazines during the shooting, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ahmad Al Aliwi Alisa, suspected of killing ten people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado last month, is facing additional felony charges for using high-capacity magazines during the shooting, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on Thursday.

"Then we have the counts related to the large-capacity magazines, which as you know, in Colorado, a magazine is permitted to carry up to 15 rounds. If it carries more than 15 and it's used during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence such as murder in the first degree or attempt to commit murder in the first degree, it's a class six felony and it carries a sentence of 6-18 months," Dougherty said.

Alissa was originally charged with ten counts of first degree murder, but now faces an additional 43 charges for crimes such as attempted murder of the first degree and assault.

Dougherty said there are no indications at present the magazines were purchased illegally, but refused to go into further details about that aspect of the investigation.

There is currently no known motive for the shooting despite the FBI's ongoing investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Murder Boulder FBI

Recent Stories

Additional traffic wardens deployed to maintain fl ..

18 minutes ago

Merkel, Babis Talk About Ties With Russia After Cz ..

19 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

19 minutes ago

Biden promises US to double climate aid for develo ..

19 minutes ago

JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional j ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Pro-Opposition Ex-Athlete Herasimenia P ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.