Colorado Shooting Suspect Faces New Charges on Large-Capacity Magazines- District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ahmad Al Aliwi Alisa, suspected of killing ten people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado last month, is facing additional felony charges for using high-capacity magazines during the shooting, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on Thursday.

"Then we have the counts related to the large-capacity magazines, which as you know, in Colorado, a magazine is permitted to carry up to 15 rounds. If it carries more than 15 and it's used during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence such as murder in the first degree or attempt to commit murder in the first degree, it's a class six felony and it carries a sentence of 6-18 months," Dougherty said.

Alissa was originally charged with ten counts of first degree murder, but now faces an additional 43 charges for crimes such as attempted murder of the first degree and assault.

Dougherty said there are no indications at present the magazines were purchased illegally, but refused to go into further details about that aspect of the investigation.

There is currently no known motive for the shooting despite the FBI's ongoing investigation into the matter.