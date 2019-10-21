The positive competition between China, Western Europe and Russia in Africa is good for the continent and contributes to its development, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The positive competition between China, Western Europe and Russia in Africa is good for the continent and contributes to its development, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

"We see in cooperation with all our partners a great benefit for the inhabitants of the continent... Positive competition gives Africa advantages, for example, makes it possible to choose the best offers for implementation of various projects," Shoukry said.