UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaints Overwhelm Japan Red-tape Hotline Hours After Launch

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:52 PM

Complaints overwhelm Japan red-tape hotline hours after launch

Just nine hours after Japan's new minister for administrative reform launched an online system for reporting excessive bureaucracy and red tape, it hit a snag: too many complaints

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Just nine hours after Japan's new minister for administrative reform launched an online system for reporting excessive bureaucracy and red tape, it hit a snag: too many complaints.

Former defence minister Taro Kono, now charged with the reform portfolio, said it had been effectively overwhelmed and would be closed temporarily.

Kono, an enthusiastic Twitter user who regularly interacts with people on the platform, announced the complaints system shortly after he was appointed by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday.

"Please send information, such as unnecessary regulations, rules that are making your job difficult and bureaucratic silos that are problematic," he wrote on his Japanese Twitter account.

Not long after, he proclaimed excitedly on his English-language account that the digital complaints box had "received more than 3,000 emails in just hours!" But the deluge apparently proved too much.

"I received far more emails than I'd expected," he conceded.

"I'm suspending reception of new emails to go through what I've received so far."Japan's new leader Suga has said dealing with red tape and excessive bureaucracy will be a top priority for him.

Cutting through red tape was also a key plank of the "Abenomics" economic policy of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Twitter Job Japan Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's total seaborne trade on consistent upwa ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks sag at open

2 minutes ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

8 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

8 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.