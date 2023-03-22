Cooperation Between Russia, China Guarantees Global Security - Former Bolivian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The cooperation between Russia and China is a guarantee of regional and global security, former Bolivian President Evo Morales Ayma said.

"We commend the agreement on friendship without borders, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, signed between our brothers, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping, in order to ensure regional and global security in geopolitical multipolar balance.

The United States' imperialism is in decline," the ex-president wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Chinese leader arrived in Russia to meet with President Putin. On Tuesday, official talks between the two leaders took place. Xi and Putin signed joint statements setting forth a framework for deepening the ties between their countries. On Wednesday, the Chinese delegation headed home.