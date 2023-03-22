UrduPoint.com

Cooperation Between Russia, China Guarantees Global Security - Former Bolivian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Cooperation Between Russia, China Guarantees Global Security - Former Bolivian President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The cooperation between Russia and China is a guarantee of regional and global security, former Bolivian President Evo Morales Ayma said.

"We commend the agreement on friendship without borders, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, signed between our brothers, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping, in order to ensure regional and global security in geopolitical multipolar balance.

The United States' imperialism is in decline," the ex-president wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Chinese leader arrived in Russia to meet with President Putin. On Tuesday, official talks between the two leaders took place. Xi and Putin signed joint statements setting forth a framework for deepening the ties between their countries. On Wednesday, the Chinese delegation headed home.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Vladimir Putin United States Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

58 minutes ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

58 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

58 minutes ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

58 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

58 minutes ago
 DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainabi ..

DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on Wor ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.