Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,474,437 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 111,641,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 68,552,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 6,595 new deaths and 284,765 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,297 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 639 and Spain with 535.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 500,313 deaths from 28,190,622 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 247,143 deaths from 10,195,160 cases, Mexico with 180,536 deaths from 2,043,632 cases, India with 156,463 deaths from 11,016,434 cases, and the United Kingdom with 120,757 deaths from 4,126,150 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 189 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 182, Slovenia 182, the United Kingdom 178 and Italy 159.

Europe overall has 833,084 deaths from 36,667,016 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 661,324 deaths from 20,800,396 infections, and the United States and Canada 522,012 deaths from 29,038,265 cases.

Asia has reported 252,667 deaths from 15,949,216 cases, the middle East 102,728 deaths from 5,315,547 cases, Africa 101,675 deaths from 3,838,878 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 32,072 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.