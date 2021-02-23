UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,474,437 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,474,437 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 111,641,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 68,552,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 6,595 new deaths and 284,765 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,297 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 639 and Spain with 535.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 500,313 deaths from 28,190,622 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 247,143 deaths from 10,195,160 cases, Mexico with 180,536 deaths from 2,043,632 cases, India with 156,463 deaths from 11,016,434 cases, and the United Kingdom with 120,757 deaths from 4,126,150 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 189 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 182, Slovenia 182, the United Kingdom 178 and Italy 159.

Europe overall has 833,084 deaths from 36,667,016 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 661,324 deaths from 20,800,396 infections, and the United States and Canada 522,012 deaths from 29,038,265 cases.

Asia has reported 252,667 deaths from 15,949,216 cases, the middle East 102,728 deaths from 5,315,547 cases, Africa 101,675 deaths from 3,838,878 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 32,072 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa Russia China Canada Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Czech Republic United States Slovenia Mexico Middle East May December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Serbian ex-mayor convicted over arson on journalis ..

2 minutes ago

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

2 minutes ago

Consumer confidence improves in Q4 2020: Report

2 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat

2 minutes ago

New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says ..

13 minutes ago

Guyana Becomes 33rd Country to Approve Russia's CO ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.