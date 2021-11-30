Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,206,370 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 261,498,300 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,566 new deaths and 579,509 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,620 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,229 and Ukraine with 561.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 778,601 deaths from 48,438,037 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 614,376 deaths from 22,084,749 cases, India with 468,980 deaths from 34,587,822 cases, Mexico with 293,950 deaths from 3,884,566 cases, and Russia with 275,193 deaths from 9,636,881 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 408, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 383, Montenegro with 366, Republic of North Macedonia with 363, Hungary with 357 and Czech Republic with 309.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,540,093 deaths from 46,657,249 cases, Europe 1,520,177 deaths from 84,163,926 infections, and Asia 897,402 deaths from 57,197,771 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 808,239 deaths from 50,225,886 cases, Africa 222,714 deaths from 8,644,253 cases, middle East 214,464 deaths from 14,301,360 cases, and Oceania 3,281 deaths from 307,855 cases.